Taiwan donates 150 tablets to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Devices will be given to children unable to attend school since last April's volcanic eruption

  264
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/02 11:33
Taiwan gifts 150 tablets to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (Embassy of Taiwan in SVG photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated 150 tablets to diplomatic ally Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

The government teamed up with Yilan-based wetsuit manufacturer Sheico Group to provide the mobile devices, which Taiwanese Ambassador Lan Hsia-li (藍夏禮) gifted to Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel and Education Minister Curtis King at a handover ceremony last week, CNA reported. Lan thanked SVG Ambassador to Taiwan Andrea Bowman for contacting Sheico Chairman Hsueh Min-cheng (薛敏誠) and initiating the donation plan.

The eruption of La Soufriere last April led to the evacuation of 20,000 Vincentians, Daniel said, adding that there are still 79 families unable to return to their homes. The new tablets can help children who still cannot attend school learn online, he said.

Daniel thanked Taiwanese and noted that SVG has received assistance from Taiwan whenever it has encountered trouble. King also expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese government for supporting SVG through the years.

Taiwan has assisted in the construction of many infrastructure projects in the Caribbean country and continues to promote educational and cultural aid programs, per CNA.

Taiwan and SVG have been diplomatic allies for 41 years.
Taiwan
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Montgomery Daniel
Curtis King
La Soufriere

