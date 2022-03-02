7 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seven Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Tuesday (March 1), according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND).

During the day, two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, while one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was tracked in the southwest and southeast corners of the zone.

An additional Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter was also monitored entering the southwest corner of Taiwan’s identification zone from the south that night. In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missiles systems to track the PLAAF aircraft.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered the ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese aircraft during the day on March 1. (MND image)



Flight path of the Chinese helicopter. (MND image)