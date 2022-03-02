Alexa
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions

Rules on masks, hospital visits, eating on trains, toasting, and quarantines eased

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/02 11:20
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (March 1) eased five major categories of epidemic prevention restrictions as daily COVID cases dwindle down to the single digits.

After the Peace Memorial Day holiday weekend passed without a spike in COVID cases, the CECC went ahead with its plan to relax restrictions on a trial basis until March 31. The affected categories include mask rules, visitation at hospitals, transportation, tasting and toasting, and border restrictions.

1. Mask rules

There are four new situations in which masks can be removed:

  • Indoor and outdoor sports
  • Taking individual/group photos indoors or outdoors
  • Driving with household family members
  • Live individual/group broadcasts, video recordings, show hosting, reporting, speeches, lectures, and interactions during film production

2. Visitation at hospitals

With the exception of Taipei, New Taipei, and Kaohsiung, which maintain their ban on visitors, cities and counties have opened up hospitals and long-term care facilities to visitation. Visitors are required to present proof of a negative COVID test received three days before the visit unless they have received a booster shot or present a COVID recovery certificate.

3. Transportation

Eating and drinking will again be allowed on the following forms of public transportation:

  • Taiwan High-Speed Rail trains
  • Taiwan Railways Administration trains
  • Intercity buses
  • Ferries
  • Domestic flights

4. Tasting and toasting

Stores, supermarkets, and markets are no longer required to impose crowd control, and food sampling at such venues can resume. The ban on toasting individual tables will also be lifted, but dining venues must implement a real-name registration system, measure temperatures, provide hand-washing equipment, and have adequate disinfection supplies.

5. Border controls

Starting March 1, foreigners will be allowed to enter Taiwan for assisted reproductive procedures, hospital care for cancer and critically ill patients, and visiting relatives. From March 7, the mandatory quarantine for arrivals will be shortened from 14 days to 10, and qualified business travelers will also be allowed to enter the country.
Updated : 2022-03-02 17:41 GMT+08:00

