Apex Gifts & Prints Increases Staff To Serve Growing Needs

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 March 2022 - A leading supplier in Singapore for unique and affordable corporate gifts and printing services, Apex Gifts and Prints has announced its intentional step to serve and meet the ever-growing need for customisable corporate gifts through the hiring of more designers.



With the addition of more designers to their current team, Apex Gifts and Prints aims to achieve better time allocation to serve the needs of their growing client profiles. With the team's current strength, it is increasingly challenging to meet the ever-growing demand for customised corporate gifts. They also hope that through these new additions, they are able to have a clearer outlook on the products they deliver, ensuring that every product is uniquely and specially curated to the best that their clients expect. Lastly, Apex Gifts and Prints also hope to improve on the customisation process, offering their clients more value-added services at an affordable rate. On top of hiring more designers, Apex Gifts and Prints has also purchased printing facilities in Shenzhen, China, to accommodate more packing and printing needs.



Currently, at Apex Gifts and Prints, the customised gifts and printing services the team is bringing to clients include corporate gifts printing services, gift box customisation services, and artwork design and sharpening services. They hope to bring extra services such as complete production of specific corporate gifts from scratch, more designing and fabrication options of products and packaging, and post customisation after-sales services.



Corporate gifts are increasingly popular in helping businesses build relationships with their employees, clients, partners, and customers. By doing so, brands can build better engagement, loyalty, and recognition. Apex Gifts and Prints is one of Singapore's leading wholesale corporate gifts and bulk printing suppliers. With two offices in Singapore and China, they offer a wide range of unique and practical corporate gifts that are suitable for any gender and industry. Their high-quality products range from Bluetooth speakers and corporate gift bags with logo to cutlery sets and corporate gift notebooks.



For more information on Apex Gifts and Prints and their range of customised products, do visit https://apexgiftsandprints.com/.



#ApexGiftsandPrints





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.