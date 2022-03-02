Bears sign veteran LB Joe Thomas

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears signed veteran inside linebacker Joe Thomas on Tuesday.

Thomas has 16 starts over seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2015-17), Dallas Cowboys (2018-20), Houston Texans (2021) and Baltimore Ravens (2021). He has 12 tackles for loss and 10 pass breakups.

The Bears made big changes after going 6-11 last season, hiring general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus to replace the fired Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy. Chicago also is switching from a 3-4 to a 4-3 scheme.

