Vikings fill out staff, hire Greg Manusky as inside LB coach

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 06:20
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have finalized their staff under head coach Kevin O'Connell, hiring six more assistants including former player Greg Manusky as the inside linebackers coach.

The Vikings announced Tuesday they've added Manusky, assistant wide receivers coach Tony Sorrentino, assistant defensive line coach A'Lique Terry, offensive quality control assistant Derron Montgomery, defensive quality control assistant Steve Donatell and pass game specialist/game management coordinator Ryan Cordell.

Manusky will enter his 32nd year in the NFL, including his 19th as a coach. He played in the league as a linebacker from 1988-99, including three seasons with the Vikings.

Donatell is the son of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. Cordell worked with new Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah in both the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers organizations.

Including the three strength and conditioning coaches, the Vikings retained six assistants from the previous regime on their 27-person coaching staff.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:37 GMT+08:00

