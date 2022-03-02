English Summaries

Tuesday Summaries from English football (home teams listed first):
Leicester: James Maddison (82), Jamie Vardy (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Cardiff: Uche Ikpeazu (85).
Halftime: 0-0.
Halftime: 0-0.
Portsmouth: Sean Raggett (42), George Hirst (45), Hayden Carter (58).
Oxford United: Marcus Browne (3), Luke McNally (81).
Halftime: 2-1.
Sheffield Wednesday: Liam Palmer (13), Barry Bannan (28, 87), Callum Paterson (67), Marvin Johnson (75).
Burton Albion: Adlene Guedioura (30), Omar Niasse (53).
Halftime: 2-1.
Wycombe: Anis Mehmeti (11, 85), Garath McCleary (15).
Halftime: 2-0.
Wigan: Will Keane (37), James McClean (42).
Halftime: 2-0.
Bristol Rovers: Antony Evans (81).
Halftime: 0-0.
Crawley Town: Ashley Nadesan (58, 61).
Oldham: Hallam Hope (56), Christopher Missilou (70).
Halftime: 0-0.
Carlisle: Omari Patrick (25), Tobi Sho-Silva (89).
Halftime: 1-0.
Colchester: Myles Kenlock (75), Owura Edwards (79).
Leyton Orient: Ruel Sotiriou (66), Ethan Coleman (90).
Halftime: 0-0.
Newport County: Finn Azaz (3).
Forest Green: Jack Aitchison (55).
Halftime: 1-0.
Northampton: Mitch Pinnock (4).
Walsall: Conor Wilkinson (50).
Halftime: 1-0.
Harrogate Town: Alex Pattison (23).
Port Vale: Ryan Edmondson (68).
Halftime: 1-0.
Chesterfield: No Name (61, 86, 90).
Notts County: No Name (40).
Halftime: 0-1.
Dagenham and Redbridge: No Name (11, 44, 45).
Halftime: 3-0.
Wrexham: No Name (13, 32).
Halftime: 2-0.