Burnley loses 2-0 to Leicester, stays in EPL relegation zone

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 06:02
Leicester's Jamie Vardy celeb rates after scoring his sides second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and...
Leicester's James Maddison, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnle...
Leicester's James Maddison, right gets instructions form Leicester's manager Brendan Rodgers as he is about to come on as a substitute during the Engl...
Burnley's manager Sean Dyche, left reacts on the sidelines during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf M...

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Burnley missed a chance to climb out of the Premier League's relegation zone by losing 2-0 at home to Leicester on Tuesday.

James Maddison and Jamie Vardy came off the bench to score second-half goals for the visitors at Turf Moor.

A point would have lifted Burnley out of the bottom three and dropped Everton into it.

Maddison and Vardy were introduced in the 72nd minute, and they combined nine minutes later for the opening goal.

Vardy, playing his first game in two months after injury, ran onto a long ball in behind the Burnley defense and slipped the ball to Maddison, who curled home a left-footed finish from outside the area.

Vardy headed home the second goal in the 90th minute from Harvey Barnes' cross.

Leicester stayed in 13th place but moved nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:36 GMT+08:00

