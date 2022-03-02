Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Seattle U removes interim tag, names Chris Victor head coach

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 05:53
Seattle U removes interim tag, names Chris Victor head coach

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle University removed the interim tag and made Chris Victor its permanent head coach on Tuesday.

Victor took over the Redhawks program after Jim Hayford resigned in November. Hayford was placed on paid administrative leave just before the start of the regular season following a published report that he had used a racial slur during a scrimmage. He resigned just a few days after being placed on leave.

With Victor in charge, the Redhawks are 22-8 overall, 13-4 in conference play, and sitting in second place in the Western Athletic Conference entering the final week of the regular season. The 22 wins are the most for Seattle as a Division I program since the 1963-64 season.

“I am excited for what still lies ahead this season for this special group and look forward to building on the success we have achieved and the energy being generated around the program,” Victor said.

Victor is in his fifth season with the Redhawks program, the first four as associate head coach. Victor also worked two seasons as an assistant at Eastern Washington and was a head coach at the junior college level at Citrus College in Southern California.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Taiwan relaxes 5 categories of COVID restrictions
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
"