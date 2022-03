WTA Abierto Monterrey Results

Tuesday At Club Sonoma Monterrey, Mexico Purse: $276,750 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MONTERREY, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto GNP Seguros at Club Sonoma (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Qinwen Zheng, China, def. Lucia Bronzetti, Italy, 6-2, 6-3.

Wang Qiang, China, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-7 (0), 6-1, 6-4.

Marie Bouzkova, Czech Republic, def. Sara Errani, Italy, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Xinyu Wang, China, def. Ann Li (8), United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Nuria Parrizas Diaz (6), Spain, def. Misaki Doi, Japan, 6-2, 6-1.

Petra Martic, Croatia, def. Madison Keys (3), United States, 5-7, 7-6 (3), 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (1), Ukraine, def. Anastasia Potapova, Russia, 6-2, 6-1.

Mayar Sherif, Egypt, def. Seone Mendez, Australia, 6-1, 6-7 (2), 6-4.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Elixane Lechemia, France, and Ingrid Neel (1), United States, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez and Bianca Jolie Fernandez, Canada, 6-3, 6-4.

Sara Errani, Italy, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Camilo Osorio, Colombia, and Panna Udvardy, Hungary, 6-1, 6-1.

Sabrina Santamaria and Catherine Harrison, United States, def. Paula Kania-Chodun, Poland, and Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-3, 6-4.