Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $7.69 to $103.41 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $7 to $104.97 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 29 cents to $3.09 a gallon. April heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.15 a gallon. April natural gas rose 17 cents to $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $43.10 to $1,943.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.17 to $25.54 an ounce and May copper rose 15 cents to $4.60 a pound.

The dollar fell to 114.86 Japanese yen from 114.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.1123 from $1.1223.