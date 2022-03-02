Alexa
AP source: Hornets signing Isaiah Thomas to 10-day contract

By STEVE REED , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/02 02:49
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a 10-day contract with two-time former All-Star and veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the deal will not become official until Wednesday.

The Hornets have been thin at point guard since trading Ish Smith to the Washington Wizards for forward/center Montrezl Harrell. The 5-foot-9, 189-pound Thomas is expected to add some depth behind LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

ESPN was first to report the deal.

The 33-year-old Thomas hasn't seen significant playing time in the NBA since the 2019-20 season, when he played 40 games for the Wizards and averaged 12.2 points per game. He has bounced around this season, playing a combined five games for the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.

Thomas' best season in the NBA came with the Boston Celtics in 2016-17, when he averaged 29.0 points and 5.9 assists per game.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-02 17:28 GMT+08:00

