Defending champion Stanford gears up for Pac-12 Tournament

Tara VanDerveer's No. 2 Stanford team had just fended off last-place Washington when the Hall of Fame coach took time to exhale and ponder the remarkable depth of the Pac-12 Conference.

The reigning national champions routinely get quite a push right at home in their own conference — something the Cardinal and others count on leading up to the NCAA Tournament.

“If that's our 12th-best team, we've got a hell of a league,” VanDerveer said to begin her postgame remarks following the Cardinal's 63-56 victory Saturday.

The Pac-12 has sent six teams to the NCAA Tournament in each of the past four seasons and has had five teams earn bids for seven consecutive years.

So VanDerveer certainly realizes how tough it will be defending a title given NCAA runner-up and rival Arizona still stands in the way at this week's Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

"Honestly right now we're turning our attention to the Pac-12 Tournament because that's the NCAA seed,” she said. “That's how you get the NCAA seed.”

Stanford (25-3) went a perfect 16-0 through the Pac-12 schedule and is riding a 17-game winning streak since losing 65-61 at No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21. The Cardinal also have 31 consecutive victories against Pac-12 opponents, which includes that 54-53 win in the national title game last year to capture the program's first championship since 1992 and third overall.

In their lone conference meeting this season, Stanford held off the Wildcats 75-69 at home in Maples Pavilion on Jan. 30. The teams would meet in a semifinal Friday night if each advances.

Everybody involved will welcome live fans again after two years without spectators.

“We're really excited to share it with the fans in Vegas,” UCLA coach Cori Close said.

The Pac-12 Tournament tips off Wednesday with four games at Michelob Ultra Arena.

STRIDES BY STANFORD

VanDerveer is constantly finding things from each game that her team can do to be better — even when March arrives and the stakes become bigger.

She did just that after that narrow win over Washington.

"Our defense can be a lot better, our offense we can execute a lot better," VanDerveer said, later adding: “Our team, I recruited every one of them for offense and that's something that we're going to have to get going.”

Oregon wound up second in the standings and looks to build on last spring's run to the Sweet 16. The Ducks and third-seeded Washington State are on the same side of the bracket waiting for opening-round winners.

ARIZONA'S CHANCE

The Wildcats missed leading scorer Cate Reese to finish the regular season after she was injured against Washington State in the second-to-last weekend.

Arizona, which like Stanford has a first-round bye, is coming off a fourth straight 20-win season but lost two of its final three.

Reese is averaging 14.6 points a game and the way she attacks the basket is sorely missed. “We know now that we can do it without her or until she gets back,” coach Adia Barnes said.

Mixing up defenses will be key going forward to generate points in transition for Arizona.

“We're adjusting to life without Cate Reese,” Barnes said. “We could get her back, we don't know how long.”

CHARISMA LEADS BRUINS

Seventh-seeded UCLA faces rival and 10th-seeded USC — under first-year coach Lindsay Gottlieb — in the tournament opener Wednesday night. The Bruins built some momentum from last weekend's road sweep of the Arizona schools, including a 64-46 victory in Tucson last Thursday.

Junior guard Charisma Osborne led the way and was named Pac-12 Player of the Week after averaging 17.5 points and 8.5 rebounds in the two victories. She has played through a right knee injury late this season.

“The reality is, we go as Charisma goes,” Close said.

UCLA has focused on staying in the moment, being present. If that continues, Close said “we could really surprise some people.”

___

