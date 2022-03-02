Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/03/02 00:37
THROUGH FEBRUARY 28

Goaltenders Goals Against Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1414 46 1.95
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 34 1996 65 1.95
Ville Husso St. Louis 20 1154 39 2.03
Frederik Andersen Carolina 38 2244 76 2.03
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 41 2425 86 2.13
Jake Oettinger Dallas 26 1416 53 2.25
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2420 92 2.28
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 43 2527 98 2.33
Vitek Vanecek Washington 25 1344 53 2.37
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 35 2075 82 2.37
Antti Raanta Carolina 13 687 28 2.45
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 37 2098 86 2.46
Juuse Saros Nashville 44 2606 107 2.46
Jack Campbell Toronto 38 2168 92 2.55
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 43 2481 107 2.59
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 10 550 24 2.62
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 37 2146 94 2.63
Matt Murray Ottawa 18 1063 47 2.65
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 21 1168 52 2.67
Semyon Varlamov N.Y. Islanders 16 876 39 2.67

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Frederik Andersen Carolina 38 2244 29 7 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2420 28 8 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 43 2527 26 11 6
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 37 2146 26 6 3
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 37 2098 26 6 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 44 2606 25 16 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 34 1996 25 6 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 41 2425 24 11 5
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 43 2481 23 16 2
Jack Campbell Toronto 38 2168 23 8 4
Robin Lehner Vegas 34 1991 19 13 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 31 1813 19 11 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 33 1794 18 14 1
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 29 1687 18 8 2
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 44 2606 17 19 8
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 35 2075 17 11 7
Ilya Samsonov Washington 32 1702 17 9 3
Linus Ullmark Boston 27 1566 17 8 1
Jake Oettinger Dallas 26 1416 17 6 1
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 39 2266 16 19 4
John Gibson Anaheim 38 2241 16 14 8

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 34 1996 65 1028 .941 25 6 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 20 1154 39 560 .935 13 3 2
Frederik Andersen Carolina 38 2244 76 1003 .930 29 7 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1414 46 606 .929 13 7 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 41 2425 86 1068 .925 24 11 5
Juuse Saros Nashville 44 2606 107 1289 .923 25 16 3
Jake Oettinger Dallas 26 1416 53 636 .923 17 6 1
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 35 2075 82 978 .923 17 11 7
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2420 92 1075 .921 28 8 4
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 43 2527 98 1140 .921 26 11 6
Matt Murray Ottawa 18 1063 47 540 .920 5 10 2
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 37 2098 86 984 .920 26 6 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 43 2481 107 1205 .918 23 16 2
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 18 961 44 489 .917 8 6 1
Jack Campbell Toronto 38 2168 92 1022 .917 23 8 4
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 24 1245 58 640 .917 11 8 2
Kaapo Kahkonen Minnesota 21 1168 52 573 .917 12 5 2
James Reimer San Jose 33 1836 87 947 .916 15 12 5
Vitek Vanecek Washington 25 1344 53 574 .915 10 7 5

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 41 2425 8 24 11 5
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 35 2075 5 17 11 7
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 43 2527 4 26 11 6
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 39 2266 4 16 19 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 38 2168 4 23 8 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 44 2606 3 17 19 8
Frederik Andersen Carolina 38 2244 3 29 7 2
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 37 2098 3 26 6 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 34 1996 3 25 6 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 32 1702 3 17 9 3
Jeremy Swayman Boston 24 1414 3 13 7 3
Juuse Saros Nashville 44 2606 2 25 16 3
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 40 2420 2 28 8 4
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 31 1818 2 14 11 6
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 33 1794 2 18 14 1
Jordan Binnington St. Louis 26 1536 2 13 10 3
Vitek Vanecek Washington 25 1344 2 10 7 5
Jake Allen Montreal 24 1332 2 5 16 2
Mackenzie Blackwood New Jersey 23 1277 2 9 9 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 20 1154 2 13 3 2
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 18 961 2 8 6 1
Casey DeSmith Pittsburgh 14 741 2 6 3 2
Daniel Vladar Calgary 12 650 2 7 3 1
Pavel Francouz Colorado 11 622 2 9 2 0

