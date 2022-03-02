Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Case against judge charged in immigrant's escape to go on

By Associated Press
2022/03/02 00:40
Case against judge charged in immigrant's escape to go on

BOSTON (AP) — The case against a Massachusetts judge accused of helping a man who was living in the U.S. illegally sneak out of a courthouse to evade a federal immigration agent can move forward, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The court on Monday declined to dismiss the case against Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph and a retired court officer, The Boston Globe reported.

Their lawyers had argued that the 10th Amendment to the Constitution bars federal agencies from requiring state officers to enforce federal law, and that Joseph is protected from federal prosecution under judicial immunity, according to court documents.

Judge William Kayatta, writing on behalf of a three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, said the court does not have jurisdiction to review the case because Joseph has not yet faced trial.

Joseph and the court officer let the man escape out a rear door in April 2018 after a hearing while an immigration agent was in the courtroom to detain him. The Dominican man had twice been deported and been barred from entering the U.S. until 2027, prosecutors said.

They are charged with obstruction of justice.

Joseph’s lawyer said “we are reviewing all our options.”

Updated : 2022-03-02 04:16 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"