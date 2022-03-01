In Syria's capital Damascus, shopping mall fire kills 11

This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows firefighters carrying a body at the scene of a fire that broke out in the La Mirada... This photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows firefighters carrying a body at the scene of a fire that broke out in the La Mirada Mall building, in Damascus, Syria, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. SANA said 11 people died and seven others were injured. (SANA via AP)

A fire broke out Tuesday in a shopping mall in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing 11 people and injuring seven others, the state-owned news agency said.

SANA reported that two people were rescued from the La Mirada Mall building and the injured were immediately transferred to the local Al-Mowasat University Hospital. It added that several of the injured suffered smoke inhalation and that six ambulances were immediately sent to the scene of the blaze.

The fire broke out at night when the mall was closed and most of the dead are believed to be security guards. There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

Syria’s medical sector was hard-hit by the country’s conflict that began in March 2011, killed about half a million people and left large parts of the country destroyed.