NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA m-Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122 a-Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 a-Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 a-Toronto 53 35 14 4 74 197 152 m-Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 m-N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 Boston 53 32 17 4 68 158 142 Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156 Columbus 53 27 25 1 55 175 193 Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137 Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 New Jersey 53 19 29 5 43 164 193 Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181 Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA c-Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 c-St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 p-Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124 c-Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157 p-Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 159 153 Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 p-Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171 Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169 Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158 Winnipeg 53 23 21 9 55 155 162 San Jose 53 24 23 6 54 142 165 Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196 Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2

Toronto 5, Washington 3

Boston 7, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.