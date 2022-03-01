Alexa
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
m-Carolina 52 37 11 4 78 182 122 19-4-2 18-7-2 9-4-0
a-Florida 53 35 13 5 75 218 161 23-6-0 12-7-5 6-1-2
a-Tampa Bay 51 34 11 6 74 177 144 17-4-4 17-7-2 9-5-1
a-Toronto 53 35 14 4 74 197 152 19-5-1 16-9-3 9-3-0
m-Pittsburgh 55 33 14 8 74 178 148 15-8-5 18-6-3 10-4-1
m-N.Y. Rangers 53 33 15 5 71 157 134 17-5-3 16-10-2 7-4-0
Boston 53 32 17 4 68 158 142 16-10-1 16-7-3 12-3-1
Washington 55 28 18 9 65 176 156 12-11-5 16-7-4 9-5-1
Columbus 53 27 25 1 55 175 193 14-11-1 13-14-0 7-10-0
Detroit 53 23 24 6 52 156 191 15-11-3 8-13-3 6-7-2
N.Y. Islanders 49 20 21 8 48 125 137 10-10-4 10-11-4 5-5-1
Ottawa 51 19 27 5 43 135 161 10-16-2 9-11-3 5-8-1
New Jersey 53 19 29 5 43 164 193 11-13-3 8-16-2 8-8-2
Philadelphia 52 16 26 10 42 131 181 9-13-5 7-13-5 4-10-4
Buffalo 54 16 30 8 40 143 195 8-14-4 8-16-4 5-9-4
Montreal 53 13 33 7 33 123 198 8-17-1 5-16-6 5-8-2
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div
c-Colorado 53 39 10 4 82 213 150 22-3-2 17-7-2 13-4-2
c-St. Louis 52 32 14 6 70 188 141 19-6-2 13-8-4 11-5-2
p-Calgary 51 31 14 6 68 177 124 15-4-4 16-10-2 7-6-1
c-Minnesota 50 31 16 3 65 190 157 16-4-1 15-12-2 8-6-1
p-Los Angeles 54 29 18 7 65 159 153 14-12-2 15-6-5 6-5-1
Nashville 53 30 19 4 64 163 151 15-10-0 15-9-4 11-5-1
p-Vegas 53 29 20 4 62 172 156 14-12-3 15-8-1 9-5-1
Dallas 52 29 20 3 61 151 151 19-7-1 10-13-2 11-7-2
Edmonton 53 29 21 3 61 176 171 14-11-0 15-10-3 13-3-0
Anaheim 55 25 21 9 59 161 169 14-10-4 11-11-5 9-6-3
Vancouver 55 26 23 6 58 154 158 12-10-3 14-13-3 8-4-5
Winnipeg 53 23 21 9 55 155 162 13-10-1 10-11-8 10-6-4
San Jose 53 24 23 6 54 142 165 13-12-3 11-11-3 4-5-2
Chicago 54 19 27 8 46 134 185 9-14-4 10-13-4 4-11-5
Seattle 55 16 34 5 37 140 196 9-17-3 7-17-2 4-13-0
Arizona 53 14 35 4 32 122 195 7-20-1 7-15-3 5-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

New Jersey 7, Vancouver 2

Toronto 5, Washington 3

Boston 7, Los Angeles 0

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Carolina at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:34 GMT+08:00

