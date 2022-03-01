Alexa
Australian prime minister diagnosed with COVID-19

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 23:55
FILE - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison talks about the situation in Ukraine at a news conference in Sydney, on Feb. 23, 2022. Morrison says h...

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday but will continue his official duties while isolating.

“I am experiencing flu-like symptoms and will be recovering over the next week,” Morrison said in a statement.

He said would continue working as prime minister, focusing on the government’s responses to the Ukraine war and devastating floods on Australia’s east coast. He is isolating in his official Sydney residence.

Morrison held a news conference with Defense Minister Peter Dutton earlier Tuesday in which the government promised $50 million in missiles, ammunition and other military hardware for Ukraine.

Dutton became the first governing party lawmaker to be infected with COVID-19 during a Washington, D.C., visit in March 2020. He will be required to isolate for a week.

Morrison was among the first Australians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in February last year and has since received two additional doses.

"