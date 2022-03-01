Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Leads Crypto Community's Humanitarian Efforts by Leveraging Blockchain Technology

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 March 2022 - With the Russia-Ukraine war escalating into a global crisis, blockchain and cryptocurrency communities were among the first to announce support and lead humanitarian efforts with full decentralization, openness, and transparency, providing as much help as they can for those suffering from the war.



On February 26, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced the acceptance of cryptocurrency donations and revealed USDT donation addresses of Ethereum, Bitcoin, and TRC20-USDT. Shortly after, founder of TRON Justin Sun (now appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO) called on the crypto community to join in the humanitarian aid initiative, following which he made a donation of $200,000 in TRC20-USDT.





Cryptocurrency makes a perfect match for charity causes in several aspects: blockchain guarantees efficient, open, transparent, and cost-effective transfers as well as tamper-proof on-chain records; meanwhile, inheriting the gene of decentralization, crypto communities focus only on universal values such as the common interests of mankind and the greater good of society regardless of nationalities, statuses, etc. Justin Sun's donation soon spread across the crypto space. As of yesterday, a string of big shots including Ethereum founder Vitalik and Binance founder CZ have joined in fighting the humanitarian crisis for the people of Ukraine. Gavin Wood, the founder of Polkadot, also offered $5 million to Ukraine under the condition they post a DOT address.



According to the latest statistics and reports, there is a donation of 35.6 BTC to Ukraine, which is by far the largest (anonymous) donation. As of the early hours of this morning, Ukraine has received upwards of $20 million in donations (from individual communities rather than centralized institutions). And as the first in the crypto world to step forward and champion this humanitarian cause while fervently calling for support across Chinese and overseas social media accounts, Justin Sun and his TRON played a significant part in this achievement. According to on-chain stats, Ukraine's TRON account has received a total of 2122 donations with a combined value of $1.04 million.



In addition to his leading efforts in humanitarian donations, Justin Sun has been navigating TRON to be proactively involved in charity and philanthropy over the years. In 2020 and 2021, he donated ¥7 million to Uganda's underprivileged and impoverished communities, Initiating a lunch program and providing solar lighting kits, sanitary pads, educational materials, and other essential supplies; he also joined Polygon co-founder Sandeep in India Covid-19 Crypto Relief Fund, where he donated 2 million TRX to the initiative and enabled a designated TRON address to target direct donations at the vulnerable groups.



Justin Sun also attended the ApeAvatar NFT charity event, which was designed to leverage blockchain technology and NFT to fight against global climate change and organize tree-planting programs in over 15 countries worldwide. Around the end of 2021, Justin Sun announced his successful bid for Blue Origin's flight to space at $28 million and his plan to invite five other crewmates to join him on the trip. This move attests to his aspiration of transcending borders and pushing forward the boundaries of humankind.



Justin Sun stands out again as the vanguard in humanitarian aid, as this acclaimed crypto influencer has been advocating philanthropic causes and advancing the blockchain technology that promises decentralization and financial inclusiveness since day one. It is also natural that TRC20-USDT, thanks to its broad user base, high transparency, security, near-zero handling fee, and instant transfer, is now accepted for humanitarian donations.





With endorsement from more crypto veterans, support from the TRON and Ethereum communities as well as leading organizations like Binance, the humanitarian aid initiative in the crypto space has gained wider attention and is gathering momentum rapidly. As the cruelty of wars and people's vulnerability were brought to every corner of the world through social media and news platforms, more people have started to resonate with those suffering from the Russia-Ukraine crisis and have joined the rest of the world to offer care and support.



It's not that blockchain makes the world a better place, but that due to its unique edge and the cross-border communication enabled by DAO, blockchain happens to become the central ground that pools the sympathy that people naturally have for the sufferers, rejection of wars, and the unwavering pursuit of peace and love.



