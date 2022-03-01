Alexa
Live updates: Polls open in Texas for 2022's first primary

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/01 21:01
The latest developments on Texas' primary election:

___

AUSTIN, Texas — Polls are open in Texas for the nation's first primary of the 2022 midterm elections.

Voters on Tuesday are picking nominees for governor, congressional seats and more. The results in Texas will offer an early test of former President Donald Trump's continued strength in the GOP and whether Democrats can hold the line with Hispanic voters along the border.

It's also the first election under new Texas voting restrictions that have resulted in thousands of rejected mail ballots. Texas is among at least 18 states that will hold elections this year under tougher rules, some of which were driven by Trump's false claims of widespread fraud in 2020.

The biggest races include Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton trying to keep his job while under the cloud of an FBI investigation. His challengers include George P. Bush, the Texas land commissioner and last member of his famous family who is still in office.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has spent months looking past the primary and campaigning against Democrat Beto O'Rourke, the former presidential candidate who is in line to lock up his party's nomination for governor.

Updated : 2022-03-02 02:04 GMT+08:00

