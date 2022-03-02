Pakistan pacer Rauf has virus, ruled out of hometown test

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan suffered another setback when fast bowler Haris Rauf tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out of the first test against Australia from Friday.

Rauf was in contention to make his test debut in his Rawalpindi hometown after fast bowler Hasan Ali and allrounder Faheem Ashraf were ruled out of the test due to injuries they picked up in the Pakistan Super League last week.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Tuesday Rauf will isolate for five days, pending a negative test. The rest of the squad tested negative.

Fast bowler Naseem Shah, who was originally a travelling reserve, has been included in the squad in place of Rauf for the first test.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Zahid Mahmood.

