Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 1, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;89;77;Clouds and sun;87;77;W;9;83%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;Sunny and beautiful;78;63;NW;7;59%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Rain and drizzle;60;49;A little p.m. rain;62;52;SE;8;72%;97%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;56;37;Mostly sunny;59;42;SSE;4;65%;1%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;45;38;Clouds and sun;50;33;E;11;68%;3%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;34;23;Mostly cloudy;35;28;NE;3;76%;45%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasing clouds;61;43;Partly sunny, mild;69;50;ESE;6;50%;5%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;18;10;Low clouds;23;5;S;7;92%;7%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;93;75;Humid with a t-storm;90;73;ESE;5;80%;96%;8

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;52;42;A little a.m. rain;49;35;NNW;11;63%;59%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Inc. clouds;73;61;An afternoon shower;77;60;E;8;55%;60%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;High clouds;77;58;Decreasing clouds;82;63;E;8;28%;5%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;87;74;A couple of showers;89;74;S;4;79%;94%;4

Bangalore, India;High clouds;90;63;Partly sunny;85;64;E;8;22%;0%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;94;80;An afternoon shower;94;80;S;7;63%;56%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;61;47;A shower in the p.m.;59;48;ENE;9;78%;66%;3

Beijing, China;Plenty of sunshine;52;27;Sunny and mild;57;34;N;10;24%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;45;27;Mostly cloudy;45;29;W;8;56%;35%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny;44;25;Partly sunny;42;25;NNW;3;73%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A bit of rain;64;50;A touch of rain;63;50;SE;5;78%;96%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;84;64;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;64;ENE;8;63%;61%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;46;26;Partly sunny;45;26;NNW;9;46%;3%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;48;40;Partly sunny;51;33;ESE;5;56%;30%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;38;31;Mostly cloudy;43;27;WSW;7;62%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, milder;48;22;Mostly sunny;48;19;NW;4;48%;16%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny, not as warm;77;66;Plenty of sun;86;69;SE;8;56%;2%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;85;67;A t-storm around;84;66;NE;6;45%;50%;10

Busan, South Korea;Showers around;60;35;Clouds and sun;54;35;WNW;7;37%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun;78;60;Clouds and sun, warm;84;55;WNW;7;26%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;80;65;A couple of showers;72;63;NNW;11;79%;87%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;66;A shower;86;67;ENE;3;62%;86%;5

Chennai, India;Clouds breaking;95;73;Partly sunny;91;75;NNE;9;66%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Rather cloudy;48;32;Mainly cloudy;54;29;N;9;59%;27%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;High clouds;93;75;Decreasing clouds;92;77;NNE;10;61%;30%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;39;30;Mostly sunny;43;29;NNE;5;82%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Hazy and breezy;74;63;Partly sunny;76;65;N;12;71%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;71;43;Sunny and warm;77;47;S;7;37%;3%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;91;76;Partly sunny;91;77;NE;12;64%;30%;13

Delhi, India;Sunny;77;56;Hazy sunshine;81;60;N;4;49%;1%;6

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun, mild;64;38;Partly sunny, warm;69;39;SSW;6;26%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;82;63;Hazy sun;90;62;NW;7;42%;0%;7

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;S;6;74%;77%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;49;41;A couple of showers;49;44;SSE;15;97%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A p.m. shower or two;57;44;Sunny and pleasant;66;43;NNE;8;30%;0%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;62;53;Partly sunny;65;55;W;6;62%;7%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;74;65;Variable cloudiness;76;64;SE;6;73%;33%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Partly sunny, nice;82;62;NE;5;53%;44%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;77;63;Mostly sunny;80;66;E;7;46%;3%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and breezy;40;31;Clouds and sun;37;27;W;10;90%;4%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. shower;93;79;Mostly cloudy;93;77;ESE;6;50%;44%;7

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sunshine;75;60;Mostly sunny;77;62;E;7;72%;23%;7

Honolulu, United States;Some sun;82;66;Partly sunny;82;66;NNE;4;59%;36%;8

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;92;69;Partly sunny;90;68;ESE;7;22%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;Cloudy;72;54;ENE;8;45%;28%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Snow showers;40;32;Cloudy and chilly;42;33;NNE;9;71%;45%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;84;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;76;WSW;11;76%;88%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;87;73;Sunny and nice;87;76;NNW;6;58%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;76;59;A t-storm around;78;58;NNW;6;67%;48%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;52;33;Brilliant sunshine;53;36;NNW;5;38%;2%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;86;67;Sunny and less humid;87;63;NE;7;51%;1%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;72;47;Hazy sunshine;73;49;WNW;7;49%;25%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Warm with hazy sun;98;73;Mostly sunny and hot;102;75;N;9;19%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;36;35;A little snow;35;34;NE;6;87%;99%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;86;72;A shower in spots;87;73;NNE;7;56%;66%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;74;NNW;5;70%;86%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;86;68;Hazy sun, less humid;89;67;E;5;47%;1%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;76;N;4;72%;81%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;59;38;A little p.m. rain;59;40;E;6;64%;66%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly sunny;94;81;A morning t-storm;92;82;SW;8;64%;61%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;74;65;Mostly cloudy;75;66;SSE;6;79%;55%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers around;65;48;Periods of sun;66;51;W;6;56%;63%;3

London, United Kingdom;A bit of rain;49;44;Periods of rain;48;41;ESE;8;90%;93%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;86;57;Partly sunny, warm;83;53;ESE;5;31%;1%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SSW;6;72%;55%;5

Madrid, Spain;Clouds, then sun;64;41;Clouds and sun, nice;64;42;NW;6;50%;29%;4

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;90;80;High clouds;90;82;NE;10;63%;2%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A thunderstorm;84;75;A morning t-storm;85;75;NE;3;83%;82%;7

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine;91;75;Sun and some clouds;94;76;E;6;53%;4%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;77;65;Humid with some sun;82;64;ESE;7;68%;31%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;75;43;Sunny and delightful;77;45;N;5;23%;1%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;78;68;Mostly sunny, nice;77;71;ENE;10;56%;29%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sunshine;38;22;Mostly cloudy;36;27;NE;5;58%;34%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;76;Sunny and breezy;92;76;ENE;15;61%;1%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;Sunny and breezy;82;66;SE;14;56%;2%;8

Montreal, Canada;Snow, not as cold;26;13;Clouding up;26;12;S;2;69%;85%;3

Moscow, Russia;Sunshine;35;9;Mostly sunny;33;13;SW;4;87%;3%;2

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;91;77;Hazy sunshine;92;78;N;7;41%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;83;58;Breezy in the p.m.;83;57;NNE;13;48%;2%;13

New York, United States;Milder;48;38;Partly sunny;52;42;SSW;8;46%;59%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy with a shower;63;48;Cloudy;65;51;SSE;7;72%;29%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;21;17;A little a.m. snow;22;5;W;15;83%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;49;45;Milder;57;42;NNE;7;58%;42%;4

Oslo, Norway;Milder with clearing;43;26;Mostly sunny;44;22;NNW;4;66%;2%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Snow;22;10;A little p.m. snow;27;8;WNW;8;66%;96%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Brief a.m. showers;88;77;A morning shower;89;78;ENE;9;67%;76%;12

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;87;75;Brief showers;86;75;NNW;10;75%;92%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A couple of showers;85;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;74;E;6;85%;82%;4

Paris, France;Partly sunny;52;41;Partly sunny;54;42;SE;5;72%;66%;2

Perth, Australia;Showers around;81;61;A morning shower;72;56;S;12;55%;65%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;94;78;Sun and clouds;95;79;S;5;54%;44%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some brightening;87;75;Afternoon showers;91;76;NNE;12;74%;100%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in spots;90;68;A shower in the p.m.;91;68;SE;7;52%;69%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny;42;20;Periods of sun;42;22;WSW;3;55%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;51;20;Plenty of sunshine;52;24;WNW;9;48%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;67;52;Periods of rain;65;53;SSE;8;73%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;74;46;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;SE;5;70%;2%;5

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;75;ESE;8;69%;77%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little a.m. snow;35;32;Very windy;41;35;SE;23;82%;71%;0

Riga, Latvia;Plenty of sunshine;43;25;Rain and snow shower;40;30;W;3;69%;50%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Warm with sunshine;93;75;Sunny and very warm;92;75;NNW;8;59%;1%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;81;61;Sunny and very warm;90;67;SSE;9;16%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Sunny and breezy;54;26;Mostly sunny;55;31;NE;5;59%;2%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Plenty of sun;35;25;Thickening clouds;35;33;WSW;6;79%;3%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;65;46;A thick cloud cover;62;50;WSW;8;82%;25%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in spots;80;62;A shower in places;79;66;ENE;13;64%;55%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sunshine, a shower;85;73;Humid with a shower;85;75;E;8;74%;73%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower in spots;75;63;Mostly sunny, nice;77;64;N;6;57%;17%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning out cloudy;75;49;Mostly sunny;73;49;E;7;35%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;61;Sunny and nice;86;59;SSW;6;27%;2%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in spots;85;71;A couple of showers;86;71;N;5;72%;93%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;66;44;Periods of sun;62;46;NW;6;68%;78%;2

Seattle, United States;A touch of rain;55;48;Showers;51;43;SSE;6;84%;93%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;50;21;Plenty of sunshine;45;27;WSW;7;52%;0%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;66;43;Partly sunny, mild;61;45;SE;5;52%;44%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;N;8;71%;66%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Becoming cloudy;37;20;Snow showers;37;26;W;9;66%;88%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;74;A stray shower;83;75;E;9;72%;87%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;44;33;Mostly sunny;42;29;NW;6;75%;3%;2

Sydney, Australia;Humid with rain;74;70;Humid with downpours;73;71;S;11;82%;100%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Turning cloudy, warm;83;66;Cloudy and cooler;69;64;E;11;82%;44%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Plenty of sun;41;31;Periods of sun;38;32;WSW;8;89%;4%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower in the p.m.;56;42;Sunny and pleasant;62;41;NE;5;54%;4%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mild with some sun;57;44;An afternoon shower;55;42;ENE;5;74%;91%;1

Tehran, Iran;Turning out cloudy;63;50;Cloudy;65;51;NW;10;27%;6%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;High clouds;67;57;Cloudy;72;55;SSE;4;62%;66%;2

Tirana, Albania;A couple of showers;52;29;Partly sunny;57;28;E;6;44%;8%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;61;48;Mostly cloudy;56;47;NNE;7;48%;71%;4

Toronto, Canada;Morning snow showers;40;26;Some afternoon snow;36;19;WNW;11;66%;95%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Rain and drizzle;57;49;Cool with some sun;57;44;NNW;10;52%;1%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Some sun, a shower;56;40;Turning cloudy;60;42;WSW;7;61%;27%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;32;-7;Partly sunny;30;-6;E;7;50%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;54;45;A couple of showers;53;42;NNE;4;65%;98%;2

Vienna, Austria;Sunny;45;25;Partly sunny;45;23;NW;8;47%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny and hot;93;69;Hot;95;70;E;4;45%;4%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Plenty of sun;41;15;Partly sunny;39;23;NNW;3;60%;9%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Abundant sunshine;40;22;Partly sunny;41;25;NW;5;57%;9%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;63;57;Rain and drizzle;62;52;SE;23;72%;72%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;Sunny and very warm;99;73;SW;5;44%;3%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;58;40;A little p.m. rain;55;41;NE;3;71%;96%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-02 02:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"