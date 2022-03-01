Alexa
Monkeys intrude into rural community in southwestern Taiwan

Households get hold of sticks and clubs in preparation for 'showdowns' with the primates

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/01 20:54
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Formosan macaques intruded into a rural community in Yunlin County to search for food on Tuesday (March 1), causing residents to arm themselves with sticks, clubs, and BB guns for a counteraction.

A local resident surnamed Chang (張) told CNA that about 30 monkeys appeared in a rural community in the county’s Linnei Township on Tuesday, crawling up and down the electrical wires in the street. They broke into some houses to take food and pulled up vegetables and fruits that some residents were growing in their gardens, Chang said, adding that residents were hoping authorities can assist them in handling these intruders.

Using firecrackers or other threatening ways to attempt to scare them away didn’t work, prompting some residents to take out BB guns to shoot them and households to get hold of sticks and clubs in preparation for “showdowns” with the primates, according to Chang.

Yunlin County Agriculture Department Deputy Director Tsai Geng-yu (蔡耿宇) told CNA that it’s not advisable for people encountering trespassing monkeys to use their own ways to drive them away, as they might be attacked by the animals. He recommended that they call 119 or 1999 to get professional help.

The agriculture department will consult with experts on how to draw the monkeys back into the mountains, according to Tsai.
