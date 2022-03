WTA Lyon Open Results

Tuesday At Palais des Sports Gerland Lyon, France Purse: $262,727 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Lyon Open at Palais des Sports Gerland (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Round of 32

Sorana Cirstea (2), Romania, def. Mariam Bolkvadze, Georgia, 6-3, 6-1.

Alison van Uytvanck (7), Belgium, def. Vera Zvonareva, Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

Zhang Shuai (8), China, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, def. Danka Kovinic, Montenegro, 6-2, 6-0.

Women's Doubles

Round of 16

Nicola Geuer and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Oksana Kalashnikova, Georgia, and Cristina-Andreea Mitu, Romania, 6-3, 6-2.

Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Alexandra Panova (4), Russia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, and Elsa Jacquemot, France, 2-6, 7-5, 10-7.