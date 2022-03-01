Alexa
Japanese media leak details of TSMC’s upcoming fab

Construction to begin next month in Japan's Kumamoto

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/01 19:59
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper has broken updates on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) planned fab in the country’s Kumamoto Prefecture.

Construction on the joint project between TSMC and Sony will begin next month and finish before September next year, according to a Liberty Finance report. Chip shipments are scheduled to begin in December 2024.

In addition, Yuichi Horita (堀田祐一), president of Japan Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing (JASM) — the subsidiary co-founded by TSMC and Sony to oversee the project — gave details of the design of the factory during a speech at an investment promotion organization in Kumamoto Prefecture.

Horita announced JASM will invest about 980 billion Japanese yen (NT$242.2 billion or US$8.54 billion) to build a new plant roughly 21.3 hectares in size.

Recruiting efforts to hire the plant’s 1700 employees are already underway, with about 70 percent projected to be new graduates and mid-career professionals. Three hundred of these engineers will be from Taiwan, while Sony will also have technicians involved.
