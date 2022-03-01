DC Charges Market Inclinations & Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period 2021-2030

DC Chargers Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the DC Chargers Market by region.

The Global DC Chargers Market was valued at US $66.08 billion in the year 2020, and the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of ~12% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

The DC charger outputs DC power. Batteries used for electronic devices, automotive applications, and industrial applications utilize DC power and are run by DC power. DC output signals are generated by converting input signals to DC output signals. The most common type of charger for electronic devices is the DC charger. DC circuits have unidirectional current flow in contrast to AC circuits. AC power cannot be transmitted over long distances, so DC power is used instead.

With the rapid growth in the demand of portable electronic devices, DC chargers have become more popular to charge cellular phones, laptops, tablets, and other wearable devices. Since portable devices are in high demand, the revenue generated by the market for DC chargers will continue to grow rapidly. The DC charger works for smartphones, laptops, tablets, electric vehicles, and industrial equipment.

In the automotive industry, DC chargers for electric vehicles are the latest innovation. Electric vehicles receive DC power directly from them. Using a DC charger for electric vehicles, one can travel more than 350 kilometers on one charge. In contrast to having to plug in overnight, for several hours to get a full charge, fast DC charging has made it possible for drivers and their vehicles to recharge during travel time or on their break.

Factors Impacting the DC Chargers Market

A rise in the number of portable electronic devices and electric vehicles combined with the growth in DC charger sales is driving the global market size of DC chargers.

Global electric vehicle adoption is driven by fast DC chargers that can charge electric vehicles in a short period.

The government’s subsidy program for the use of electric vehicles has contributed positively to the market’s growth.

Impact of Covid-19 on the DC Chargers Market

COVID-19 has been spreading quickly globally for the past two years and has become one of the biggest threats to the global economy, causing widespread concerns and hardship for consumers, businesses, and communities worldwide. In the present social climate, distancing from others and working from home have created challenges, causing delays in activities, regular work, supplies, and initiatives.

Globally, COVID-19 is affecting society and the economy. A growing number of people are being affected by this outbreak, as well as the supply chain. Due to the shutdown of manufacturing plants in Europe under lockdown, countries have suffered significant losses in revenue and business. In the year 2020, DC chargers are expected to hinder the production and manufacturing processes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, DC chargers market trends have shown that manufacturing facilities have been halted, which has, in turn, led to significant demand in industries. As a result of COVID-19, the DC charger market revenue was a decline in 2020. However, the global market growth is forecast to be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

During the period 2021-2027, the DC Chargers Market in Asia-Pacific would exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.8%. While, the report scope include study of other regions such as North America, Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Aim of the Report

The DC Chargers Market can be divided power output, end-use, and region.

Segmentation based on Power Output

More than 100 Kw

10 kW to 100 Kw

Less than 10 Kw

Segmentation based on End-Use

Automotive

Industrial

Consumer electronics

Segmentation based on Region

LAMEA

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Key Competitors in the DC Chargers Market

ABB Ltd.

AEG Power Solutions

Siemens AG

Statron Ltd.

Bori S.p.A.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Private Ltd.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd.

Phihong Technology Co., Ltd.

Helios Power Solutions Group

