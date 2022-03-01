Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Justin Sun, Grenada's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, Donates $200,000 for Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

By TRONDAO, Media OutReach
2022/03/01 19:25

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 March 2022 - Recently, Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, tweeted that he had donated $200,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine through TRON DAO to help tide the Ukrainian people over the crisis.


Justin Sun, Grenada's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, Donates $200,000 for Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine



It is reported that Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, announced the addresses for Bitcoin, Ether, and USDT (TRC20) donations on Twitter on February 26, and received hundreds of donations worth more than $3 million in less than 24 hours. As of press time, $20 million worth of digital assets have been raised for Ukraine, including over $1 million worth of TRX and USDT credited to the TRON address tweeted by Mykhailo Fedorov.

Apart from Justin Sun, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, and other crypto influencers tweeted to urge humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well. Public statistics show that Binance has donated $10 million to support Ukraine against the humanitarian crisis, which will be mainly used for child protection and refugee support. On Twitter, Vitalik Buterin also called on people to help Ukrainians by donating cryptos to UkraineDAO.

Following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global organizations such as the United Nations expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis that Ukraine might face. On February 24, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, announced the allocation of $20 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to meet the urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine and its surrounding regions. According to a press release from the UN Secretary-General's office, the United Nations will launch a funding appeal on March 1 for its humanitarian operations in Ukraine.

#TRONDAO

Updated : 2022-03-02 02:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"