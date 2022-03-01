Justin Sun, Grenada's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO, Donates $200,000 for Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 March 2022 - Recently, Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, tweeted that he had donated $200,000 for humanitarian aid to Ukraine through TRON DAO to help tide the Ukrainian people over the crisis.











It is reported that Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, announced the addresses for Bitcoin, Ether, and USDT (TRC20) donations on Twitter on February 26, and received hundreds of donations worth more than $3 million in less than 24 hours. As of press time, $20 million worth of digital assets have been raised for Ukraine, including over $1 million worth of TRX and USDT credited to the TRON address tweeted by Mykhailo Fedorov.



Apart from Justin Sun, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, and other crypto influencers tweeted to urge humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well. Public statistics show that Binance has donated $10 million to support Ukraine against the humanitarian crisis, which will be mainly used for child protection and refugee support. On Twitter, Vitalik Buterin also called on people to help Ukrainians by donating cryptos to UkraineDAO.



Following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, global organizations such as the United Nations expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis that Ukraine might face. On February 24, António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, announced the allocation of $20 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to meet the urgent humanitarian needs in Ukraine and its surrounding regions. According to a press release from the UN Secretary-General's office, the United Nations will launch a funding appeal on March 1 for its humanitarian operations in Ukraine.



