Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home

Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Attended a Closed-Door Lunch Hosted by Jonathan Kaplan, US Ambassador to Singapore

By TRONDAO, Media OutReach
2022/03/01 19:00

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 March 2022 - On March 1, Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, was invited to a private luncheon, where he had an in-depth conversation about Singapore's Climate Partnership, blockchain with Jonathan Eric Kaplan, the United States Ambassador to Singapore. He also looks forward to creating synergy in bringing decentralization functions to OECS.

Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Attended a Closed-Door Lunch Hosted by Jonathan Kaplan, US Ambassador to Singapore


Ambassador Kaplan is a prominent executive, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose career has spanned numerous industries. Professionally, Ambassador Kaplan is best known for founding Pure Digital Technologies and inventing its revolutionary Flip video camera. He is also the co-founder and Chairperson of Education Super Highway, a nonprofit organization that brought high-speed internet to more than 49 million children in K-12 classrooms in the United States.

By the end of last year, the Grenada government officially appointed Justin Sun as Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the WTO in Geneva, authorizing him to represent Grenada at WTO meetings during his term of office. Justin Sun will promote the combination of crypto currencies and sovereign countries to build a safe, efficient and inclusive new financial system. During the exchange with Ambassador Kaplan, Justin Sun expressed his views on promoting the economy and international trade of Grenada and the Caribbean through digital technology.

In addition to Justin Sun, many political and business heavyweights also joined the conversation. Ambassador Kaplan exchanged general views with participants at the meeting on hot topics such as the economy, the environment and the education.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Updated : 2022-03-02 02:00 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"