2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Taiwan to take place in Taitung this weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three triathlon events will take place in Taitung County this weekend.

Taitung County Government said in a press release on Tuesday (March 1) that the 2022 MaiCoin IRONMAN 70.3 Taitung, Taiwan, 2022 Liv Iron Girl, and 2022 IRONKIDS will return to Taitung Forest Park’s Flowing Lake on Saturday (March 5) and Sunday. Nearly 200 foreigners in Taiwan and about 1,000 domestic triathletes will participate in the events.

The Taitung County Tourism Department said that 2022 is the fifth consecutive year the IRONMAN 70.3 Taiwan triathlon event has been held in Taitung. In 2016, the organizer of IRONMAN 70.3 Taiwan upgraded the triathlon to a race of international caliber, and in 2017, the Taitung race came in third in the "will attend again next year" vote by participants, beating 108 countries from around the world.

The course of the 2022 IRONMAN 70.3 Taiwan includes Flowing Lake, the east coast, the South-Link Highway, and the streets of Taitung City.



2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Taitung (YouTube, IRONMAN in TAIWAN video)