Photo of the Day: Lantern-lit alley in Taiwan's Tainan

Children's hand-painted lanterns seen in Tainan over Lunar New Year

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/01 18:08
(Tim Colyer photo)

(Tim Colyer photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American photographer captured this lantern scene in Tainan over the Lunar New Year holiday.

Tim Colyer, who is currently working as an English and art teacher at National Zhonghe Senior High School in New Taipei City's Zhonghe District, told Taiwan News that he has been a semi-professional photographer for about nine years. Colyer said the photo was captured with a Nikon Z6 while enjoying a trip to Tainan with his fiancée in Tainan City over the Lunar New Year holiday.

When asked about his inspiration, he said was hoping to capture it while wandering the streets at night in Tainan and saw a group of friends walking down the alley with children's hand-painted lanterns and "I just loved the composition." He said that he has always found the decorations and atmosphere around Lunar New Year to be very interesting, and "I wanted to capture something that encompassed both tradition and beauty."

(Tim Colyer photo)

Another shot from that evening. (Tim Colyer photo)
Lantern Festival
lantern
lanterns
Lunar New Year

