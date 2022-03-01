Taiwan’s global warming assessment paints alarming picture

A rice paddy in Taitung during a drought in March of 2021. A rice paddy in Taitung during a drought in March of 2021. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan could see sea levels rise up to 1.2 meters in a scenario when a 4 degree Celsius of warming is reached, increasing the risk of flooding and harming crop production.

The dire outlook is revealed in a report on Tuesday (March 1) by the Taiwan Climate Change Projection Information and Adaptation Knowledge Platform (TCCIP), a project launched by the Ministry of Science and Technology. This follows the publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report on Monday (Feb. 28).

Even when the increase of global average temperature is limited to 2 degrees Celsius, rice harvest failure can be expected, as well as that for fisheries due to the warming of seawater. Areas suitable for alpine plants, for example, alpine shrubs and fir trees, will dwindle to half of the current levels by the end of the century, according to TCCIP research.

Warming is likely to cause extreme weather events such as heavy rain, a reduction in the number of typhoons, and a change in precipitation patterns. These factors can lead to more and more severe droughts and floods, with extreme rainfall already occurring in many parts of the country, except the central region.

The strength of typhoons is projected to become greater, resulting in strong waves and storm surges. Sea levels are predicted to rise 0.5 or 1.2 meters when temperatures are up 2 or 4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

As for the impact on public health, dengue fever could be exacerbated and spread further north, while days of poor air quality are likely to increase in winter, the study shows. Scientists are calling for better climate governance in Taiwan to help mitigate the consequences.