Cellular M2M Market 2021 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global cellular m2m market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The global cellular m2m market by region.

In 2020, the global cellular m2m market value was $10.59 billion. The global cellular m2m market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Mobile M2M professional services arm can meet the technology skills requirements of any organization that intends to develop new mobile applications. Thus, M2 M’s efforts focus on executing effective programs that meet clients’ needs to better support clients by IT vendors through a unique combination of people, processes, and data technologies.

Factors Affecting the Global Cellular M2M Market

The Covid-19 pandemic drove many governments and countries to enforce social distancing norms. During the period, many companies had to restrict their activities. Additionally, these new policies prompted the global workforce to embrace remote work. The pandemic reduced the productivity and efficiency of many industries because of a severe lack of on-site personnel. Therefore, it is no surprise that cellular M2M solutions were gaining traction.

Many companies’ success is because these solutions enabled them to automate their operations, conduct real-time analytics & performance checks of critical tools & machinery while their employees are at home in isolation, and can do so remotely. Mobile machine-to-machine communication solutions were thus deemed essential during the pandemic, which led to the market’s growth.

The emergence of mobile M2M networks with fully autonomous nodes, such as wireless sensing nodes, will be a significant growth factor for cellular M2M.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Cellular M2M Market

During the forecast period, the global cellular M2M market size will grow after Covid-19. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the global mobile M2M market is forecast to increase following the outbreak. Because of the rapid spread of Coronavirus across the globe, many businesses have had to transition to remote working, thus making it more difficult for workers to be on the field. Cellular M2M systems allow fast monitoring, recording, operating, and diagnosing in many of a company’s tools without requiring an employee to go on site.

Covid-19 affects cellular M2M positively because remote monitoring and operating tools suddenly become in demand, creating new opportunities for cellular M2M equipment and tools.

Regional Analysis of the Global Cellular M2M Market

Due to increasing awareness and adoption of massive data technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), and e-commerce among diverse industries, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa will experience significant growth over the next few years.

During the forecast period, the rising mobile subscriber base within the region will substantially drive market growth. As mobile technology continues to grow in sub-Saharan Africa, its use will increase dramatically. The number of mobile internet users is forecast to grow drastically in the area. Competitive pressures among companies will result in cheaper mobile services, which will drive the market forward. Additionally, M2M transactions will continue to drive growth in the market.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Players in the Global Cellular M2M Market

The leading competitors profiled in the global cellular M2M market are:

Vodafone

Verizon Communications Inc.

T-Mobile

Orange S.A.

AT&T

Telefónica, S.A.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

KORE Wireless Group

Deutsche Telekom AG

Aeris Communications India Pvt. Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis of the Global Cellular M2M Market

The global cellular m2m market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, Services, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Asset Tracking & Monitoring

Predictive Maintenance

Telemedicine

Fleet Management

Warehouse Management

Industrial Automation

Smart Meter

Others (Connected Cars, Point of Sale (POS), and Digital Signage)

Segmentation based on End-User

Healthcare

Energy & Utilities

Transportation & Logistics

Manufacturing

Others (Automotive and Retail)

Segmentation based on Services

Connectivity Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

