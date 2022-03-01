ERP Software Market Outlook and Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030

The global ERP Software Market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The global ERP Software Market by region.

The global ERP Software Market valued around $40 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027.

Software that automates and manages business processes is known as enterprise resource planning or ERP. The organization can use various integrated applications to handle different back-office operations in human resources, service delivery, and technology. The ERP software combines all aspects of an organization, including sales, marketing, product development, manufacturing, and product planning, in one database. Cloud-based ERP software is becoming increasingly popular in the automotive, consumer electronics, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and garments industries, as the focus on collecting consumer data and analyzing it to make better business decisions is only a few of the factors that propel growth.

Market Dynamics

Global demand for cloud-based ERP solutions will fuel the growth of the ERP market. The advantages of cloud-based ERP solutions include being able to share data across businesses and divisions, unlike traditional ERP solutions. Cloud-based ERPs enable companies to make information available to their employees in real-time from any device with an internet connection, improving departmental integration. Oracle and SAP are two leading vendors of cloud-based ERP that manage primary business functions such as CRM, HR, inventory and order management, and accounting. Furthermore, cloud-based ERP enables companies to minimize upfront costs for software such as easy installation, hardware, and data servers, cost-savings, and better data security which will drive the demand for ERP in the years to come.

However, ERP systems are extremely costly to implement, installation and deployment are time-consuming. ERP software, security solution, computer hardware, and updated network equipment have raised expenses because of the need for a skilled and experienced workforce. These factors may be the major restraining factors for the global ERP software market. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the market for ERP software. The global industry verticals have been affected by an insufficient supply of parts throughout the longer duration since the second quarter’s quarantines and business closures resulted in a huge decline in sales.

Impact of Covid-19

The prevalence of Covid-19 caused lockdowns and shutdowns imposed on facilities and an increase in smartphone use, which has positively impacted the ERP Software market. To attract customers, advertisers can design more appealing advertisements to attract customers’ attention. Despite this, consumers are also becoming aware of authentic and fake advertisements since they spend most of their time using their smartphones. The global ad output has skyrocketed following the pandemic, which is expected to increase the need for ERP software for end-users. In addition, the players are investing in native ads to take advantage of these ads worldwide.

Regional Analysis

During the forecast period, North America will dominate the global ERP software market. Several factors are contributing to the growth of the ERP software market in Canada and the US, including the presence of a large number of cloud ERP vendors, the penetration of new technologies, and the emergence of new businesses. In addition, North American businesses are switching from on-premises to cloud-based ERP, which is helping the global ERP software market to grow due to the low maintenance costs and ease of implementation.

Asia Pacific will grow with a high CAGR following North America. Several key players in the region are developing and launching advanced ERP software, enhancing productivity, and minimizing business complexity due to the implementation of cloud ERP software developed by a large number of small and medium businesses to foster growth in this region. Additionally, the government is supporting IT infrastructure to boost ERP demand in the region.

Aim of the Scope

The report includes an in-depth qualitative assessment of the segmental outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country.

Segmentation based on the Deployment type

On-premises

Cloud

Segmentation based on Function

Sales

Accounting

CRM

Others

Segmentation based on Organization size

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industry Vertical

Aerospace & Defense

Banking & Financial Institutes

Retail

Manufacturing

Others

