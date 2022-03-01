Luminaire and Lighting Control Market Outlook, Size, Share and Growth Stance Forecasted 2021-2030

Luminaire and lighting control market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Luminaire and lighting control market by region.

The global luminaire and lighting control market was valued at US $71.89 billion in the year 2020, and the market is growing at a CAGR of ~6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC411

The luminaire and lighting control strategy consists of individual luminaires, and controls are independent of each other, thus maximizing incremental control within very small areas. An automated lighting control system consists of multiple lighting fixtures connected in a network to control the lighting. Improved energy efficiency, better performance, and a better customer experience are all benefits of lighting control. There are several applications for these systems across varied verticals, like aircraft, automobiles, home appliances, and many others. There is nothing more basic than a luminaire, which includes several lamps, a socket, and other accessories that hold and protect the lamp. Lighting fixtures of this type are battery- or electrically powered, with a control switch either attached to the body of the lamp or the power cable.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC411

Factors Impacting the Growth of the Luminaire and Lighting Control Market

Lighting controls have become increasingly popular for reducing energy consumption. Further, the luminaire and lighting control market has grown due to an increase in awareness about energy management.

Several government regulations encourage the use of energy-efficient products.

Sensors and LED products at lower prices will enable lighting controls markets to grow at a rapid pace because installation costs will be reduced, creating numerous growth opportunities.

The growing market for luminaires and lighting control is driven by the increasing demand for street and roadway lighting, energy-efficient lighting systems, and government initiatives to reduce energy use.

In the process of creating smart cities, smart lighting solutions are expected to provide a tremendous boost. Luminaire and lighting controls markets benefit from smart lighting that is effective at addressing sustainable development challenges.

The high initial installation price is a major restraint on the global market.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC411

Impact of Covid-19

Several aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic have led to significant disruptions, including workforce and travel restrictions, supply chain disruptions, reduced demand, and recessionary effects. The lack of infrastructure development and installation will hamper the market growth in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

Revenue from luminaires and lighting controls dipped due to delayed construction projects, resulting in a substantial impact. During the pandemic, however, the demand from the medical industry has increased. Further, several market players have devoted resources to developing smart lighting systems, throughout the world, due to increasing government initiatives. The luminaire and lighting control market size is therefore forecast to increase by the end of 2021.

Slower production by OEMs and a decrease in demand for lighting systems and other electronic devices have led to a slight decline in the market for luminaires and lighting controls. Supply chain disruptions due to shortages of components and materials have considerably disrupted global markets. Moreover, the global economy has suffered from reductions in capital budgets and delays in planned projects in various industries.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC411

Regional Outlook

The North America luminaire and lighting control market dominates the global marketplace due to rise in digital infrastructure technologies. It is estimated that the Asia-Pacific luminaire and lighting control market will display the highest CAGR between 2021-2027.

Aim of the Report

A report on the global luminaire and lighting control market segments the market on the basis of product, component, light, technology, application, and region.

Segmentation based on Product

Luminaire

Lighting control

Segmentation based on Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Light

Fluorescent

Halogen

HID

LED

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Wired

Wireless

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

ZigBee

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Indoor

Residential

Commercial

Educational Institutions

Healthcare Facilities

Offices

Restaurants and Hotels

Others

Industrial

Outdoor

Ask for Customization :-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC411

Segmentation based on Region

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America

Middle East & Africa

Key Competitors

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc,

Hubbell Incorporated

Eaton Corporation

Cree, Inc.

General Electric

Philips N.V.

Dialight

Legrand S.A.

OSRAM AG

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC411

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/