Taiwan receives support from business for sanctions against Russia

Government offers assistance to companies hit by loss of Russia business

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/01 17:44
Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua says business will respect sanctions against Russia. 

Economics Minister Wang Mei-hua says business will respect sanctions against Russia.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s business sectors, including the world’s leading semiconductor makers, agreed to follow government guidelines on sanctions against Russia, Economic Affairs Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said Tuesday (March 1).

She said the government would act like other democracies, and implement the possible imposition of two types of measures; financial sanctions and export restrictions, the Liberty Times reported.

During discussions with leading businesses in the country, it had become clear that they would respect the law and cooperate with government measures, according to Wang. She emphasized that the companies also included the leaders of Taiwan’s semiconductor sector.

While the country’s trade with Russia was limited, the Ministry of Economic Affairs had offered assistance to businesses that might suffer adverse consequences from sanctions, Wang said. Business federations were consulting with their members to hear which companies might need government aid, according to the Liberty Times.
