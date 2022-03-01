China calls US delegation's visit to Taiwan 'futile'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to a surprise Taipei visit by a delegation of former U.S. officials, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) condemned the trip as "futile."

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensifies, the Biden administration dispatched a delegation of five former senior officials for a two-day trip to Taiwan starting Tuesday (March 1). In response to their arrival in Taipei, Wang said, "It is futile for the U.S. to send anyone to show so-called support for Taiwan."

Speaking at a press conference, Wang stated that the Chinese people's determination and will to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity are firm. He emphasized that China urges the U.S. to abide by the "one China" principle and Three Communiqués and halt any form of official exchanges with Taiwan. He added that the U.S. should handle Taiwan-related issues "prudently, so as not to cause further serious damage to the overall situation with China-U.S. relations and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait."

The delegation is being led by former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mike Mullen, who is accompanied by Meghan O'Sullivan, a former deputy national security advisor under President George W. Bush; and Michele Flournoy, a former undersecretary of defense under President Barack Obama, reported Reuters. Also taking part in the visit are former National Security Council senior directors for Asia Mike Green and Evan Medeiros.

The group arrived at Songshan Air Force Base at 4:13 p.m. on a U.S. government aircraft. The delegation was greeted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and is scheduled to meet President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正).