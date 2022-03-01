Taiwan agrees to indefinite visa extensions for Ukrainians

Taiwan is allowing Ukrainians to extend visas and residency permits indefinitely. Taiwan is allowing Ukrainians to extend visas and residency permits indefinitely. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ukrainians in Taiwan who apply for visa extensions will be approved, with no limit on the number of extensions, Interior Minister Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) said Tuesday (March 1).

His remarks followed requests for assistance by Ukrainian students living in the country and calls from lawmakers, Radio Taiwan International reported.



At the Legislative Yuan on Tuesday, government leaders faced questions about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Taiwan’s reaction to the conflict. Hsu said visas and residence permits are not an issue and can be extended indefinitely if a holder finds it too difficult to return to their country and applies to stay in Taiwan.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) gave a similar response to lawmakers, saying that Ukrainians whose visas are close to their expiration date will receive assistance from the authorities and be allowed to extend their stay.