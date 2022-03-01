2022 Taipei Rose Festival to kick off March 4

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Taipei Rose Festival will kick off at the Taipei Rose Garden in Taipei Expo Park Friday (March 4) to show off 5,000 rose plants of more than 800 varieties. The show will last until March 27.

With a total area of 1.5 hectares, the garden boasts the richest variety of roses in the country. In addition to the three new exhibition areas that debuted in the garden last year, this year’s rose festival will feature a newly completed “Secret Garden” furnished with a fountain and stone walls, according to a press release issued by the Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office on Tuesday.

To reach the venue, take the MRT to Yuanshan Station. From there, it is an approximately eight-minute walk to Xinsheng Park.

Visitors are also recommended to visit the neighboring Lin An Tai Historic House and Museum on Binjiang Street across from the park. Admission is free.

For more information about the rose festival, visit the Taipei Rose Garden’s Facebook page.



(Taipei Parks and Street Lights Office photos)