Wearable AI Market 2021 Applications, SWOT Analysis, Remarkable Growth and Competitive Landscape by 2030

Wearable AI market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Wearable AI market by region.

The CAGR of the global wearable AI market size is registered at 26.20% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The wearable electronics products are designed on intelligent operation features. Some of the Wearable AI devices are smart gloves, smart watches, smart eyewear, and smart ear wears, etc. Wearable Artificial Intelligence applications are widely used in automotive, electronics, media & entertainment, healthcare, military & defense, etc. Renowned companies like Samsung, Apple, Sony have developed innovative strategies to upgrade the technologies that will promote the demand for wearable AI devices.

Factors affecting

Gowth in adoption

The growing adoption of AI assistance in the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors has surged the growth of the global wearable AI market.

Meanwhile, autonomous wearable devices help users to complete the task with ease and efficiency; hence such features are boosting the demand for wearable AI.

Increased use of AI-based technologies in the healthcare industry

Healthcare sector has witnessed a rapid adoption of AI-based products, owing to the specific features of the device such as constant health monitoring of the patients and improving the efficiency of medical workers. Moreover, the rising investment for the development of AI will further accelerate the growth of the wearable AI market.

Advanced wireless technologies

The key goal of IoT and AI is to promote a wireless environment. The increasing demand wireless technologies with the miniaturization of computing devices boost the integration of AI. Wireless computational earpieces are the best example of intelligence amplification devices that are rapidly gaining popularity.

COVID-19 Impact

COVID-19 has amplified the demand for health and fitness applications. Hence, it is enhancing the need for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in healthcare. COVID-19 impact also raised the need to look over personal hygiene. Wearable tech devices are benefiting users in simplifying the task through innovative mobile applications. Apple recently developed Cardiogram, a mobile application with the advanced sleeping beats per minute (BPM) feature. The application helps to measure the heart rate of the user.

The growing partnership of businesses is likely to boost the growth of the global wearable AI market. Robert Koch Institute signed a deal with Thryve, a healthcare start-up, to start a Corona Data Donation, a mobile application to track heart rate.

The acceleration in the adoption of advanced technologies will strengthen the market during the pandemic. Hospitals and health systems have rapidly increased the use of wearable to witness the signs remotely.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Segments

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Military and Defense

Others

By Type

Smart Ear wear

Smart Glasses

Smart Glove

Smart Watch

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key Market Players

Amazon.com, Inc.

Fitbit, Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Google Inc. (Alphabet Inc.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Motorola Mobility LLC (Lenovo)

Tomtom International B.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Other Prominent Players

