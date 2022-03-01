Portable Automotive Wi-Fi Router Market 2021 Growth Factors, Product Overview, Segmentation and Forecast Study to 2030

Portable automotive Wi-Fi router market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Portable automotive Wi-Fi router market by region.
The global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market value was USD 1.09 billion in 2020. The global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 15% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
In an automobile, a portable Wi-Fi router provides uninterruptible internet connectivity while in motion. These devices plug and play and can be used to connect the vehicle to the internet. Portable routers enable users to move them from one location to another without interruption in their network connectivity.
Factors Affecting the Market
The increasing technological advancements in automotive design and the technological developments made by technology-driven companies open up a world of business opportunities.
In-vehicle connectivity is increasing due to infrastructure development to offer connected cars, automated driving assistance, and in-vehicle infotainment systems. It is driving market growth worldwide.
The widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions, increased use of automotive telematics solutions, and the rise of cloud technology have all positively impacted global market growth.
The high cost of advanced technologies and the lack of uninterrupted online connectivity will likely hamper the market growth during the forecast period.
Several factors, such as low internet connectivity and the proliferation of connected cars, will contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Global challenges such as economic, humanitarian, and healthcare are unprecedented in COVID-19.
A rapid spread of the disease has negatively affected the global automotive industry, causing vehicle demand to decline.
During the pandemic, personal mobility will be the preferred mode of last-mile transportation, and advanced safety and security systems for electric vehicles will register a reasonable growth rate.
Due to increasing levels of working from home, canceling trips, and forgoing outings to restaurants and grocery stores, the mobility industry, including bicycles, mopeds, and e-scooters, is facing devastating losses in revenue and ridership.
Some countries will be able to fill the demand & supply gap by the end of 2020, leading to the registration of new cars. It occurred because people wanted to avoid public transportation for local commuting.
Regional Overview
The Asia Pacific market will grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2027. Due to the presence of various automotive manufacturers and their plans to expand their production capabilities in the region, developing and developed countries such as China, India, and Japan are the major contributors to the rapid growth of this market. Moreover, the high number of production and sales of passenger cars in the region can boost the market for portable automotive Wi-Fi routers.
According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.
This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).
Key Players
The leading prominent players in the global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market are:
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
Cradlepoint, Inc.
Cisco Systems
KuWFi Technology Co., Ltd.
Sierra Wireless
HooToo
Teldat Group
Shenzhen Zhiguanghong Technologies Co., Ltd
ZTE Corporation
Guangzhou Gaoke Communications Technology
Other Prominent Players
Segment Overview
The global portable automotive Wi-Fi router market segmentation focuses on Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Vehicle Class, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Vehicle Type
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Segmentation based on Sales Channel
OEM
Aftermarket
Segmentation based on Vehicle Class
Mid-priced
Luxury
Segmentation based on Application
Driver Assistance
Safety
Entertainment
Well-being
Vehicle Management
Mobility Management
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
