Virtualization Security Market 2021 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global virtualization security market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the The global virtualization security market by region.

The global virtualization security market value was $1.58 billion in 2020. The global virtualization market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The virtualization security field refers to security solutions based on software for virtualized IT environments. A virtualization security solution aims to emulate the functions of traditional hardware-based solutions by deploying them as software. Moreover, virtualized security software is flexible, dynamic, and readily and easily deployed anywhere in a network due to its cloud-based nature. Furthermore, virtualized security offers a secure infrastructure for hybrid and multi-cloud environments in which data and information flow across a complex ecosystem involving multiple vendors.

One of the primary advantages of virtualization security technology is that it can operate as a hosted service on a virtual machine. Also, virtualization security systems developed by an enterprise must meet the standards set by government agencies and the federal government.

Factors Affecting the Global Virtualization Security Market

The rise in incorporation of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure in BFSI, IT & telecommunication, and government sectors in acting as a prime driver result in the growing demand for the virtualization security market.

A rise in the number of cyberattacks is forecast to drive the virtualization security market during the forecast period.

This market is growing thanks to the widespread adoption of virtual applications across enterprise markets. In addition, bringing the device trends and Internet of Things trends are anticipated to drive the market.

Market growth stifles by the lack of awareness and expertise in virtualization security.

During the forecast period, the rise in government regulations will provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the virtualization security market.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global Virtualization Security Market

Due to the high demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning-powered solutions, Covid-19 is driving the growth of virtualization security. According to estimates, the market will experience relatively high growth by the end of 2021. While during the global lockdown, a shortage of skilled labor led to several obstacles for the virtualization security market. In addition, enterprises across the globe will likely increase their use of multi-cloud computing and hybrid cloud computing solutions throughout the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of the Global Virtualization Security Market

North America dominated the virtualization security market in 2020 and will maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Several factors have contributed to this, including the penetration of new industries and economic growth. Further, the presence of an increasing number of cloud-based virtualization security solution vendors across North America and Europe is forecast to provide the virtualization security market with lucrative opportunities.

Although revenue will grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period due to the widening use of virtualization security solutions throughout developing nations like China, India, and Singapore. The country is experiencing a surge in investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, which will provide lucrative opportunities for security system manufacturers in the near future.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Players in the Global Virtualization Security Market

The leading players in the global virtualization security market are:

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Dell EMC

McAfee, LLC

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

VMware, Inc.

Broadcom, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Others

Aim of the Global Virtualization Security Market Report

The global virtualization security market segmentation focuses on Type, Deployment Model, Organizational Size, Industrial Vertical, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Solution

Anti-malware/Anti-virus

Application Security Tools

Data Centers/Servers Security Tools

Service

Segmentation based on Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

Segmentation based on Organizational Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation based on Industrial Vertical

BFSI

Government & Defense

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail

Manufacturing

Education

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

