IoT Sensors Market 2021 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030

IoT sensor market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the IoT sensor market by region.

The global IoT sensor market value was $12.34 billion in 2020. The global IoT sensor market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Sensors are crucial in the creation of IoT solutions. Humans and machines can recognize signals that sensors transmit by detecting external information and converting it into another message. Sensors in the Internet of Things (IoT) allow for data collection in almost any situation across many different fields including, medicine, nursing, manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, disaster prevention, tourism, and regional businesses.

The market is still growing with a wide range of sensors as sensors play a crucial role in more fields. There are applications for IoT sensors in almost every industry vertical, but the industrial sector is the most common, followed by agriculture, automotive, and healthcare.

IoT sensors for practically every industrial application are available from a wide variety of manufacturers. In industrial settings, these sensors can offer unmatched asset protection and can assist with improving processes. Technology and the application of sensing technology are evolving continuously in response to technological advances and business needs. Various real-world properties are detectable by IoT sensors, such as distance, temperature, and pressure.

Factors Impacting the Global IoT Sensors Market

IoT sensors market size is driving due to their increasing use in IoT applications, high demand for connected and wearable devices, and the increasing use of IoT sensors in the automotive and industrial sectors.

The major restraining factors for the IoT sensors market’s growth are privacy and security-related concerns.

Smart cities are forecast to lead to a surge in demand for IoT sensors during the forecast period.

IoT technology has opened new possibilities for carmakers and buyers globally due to its advent in the automotive industry. The automotive sector has become a hotspot for numerous multipurpose applications through the use of IoT sensors.

Covid-19 Impact on the Global IoT Sensors Market

Covid-19 is a critical factor affecting consumers and economies alike. A temporary reduction in efficiency has been seen in manufacturing hubs to control the Covid-19 spread. A shortage of raw materials, components, and finished goods has adversely affected the market’s supply chain. Lack of business continuity will result in financial disruptions for the IoT sensors industry, which has affected shareholder returns and revenue.

Covid-19 has had a significant impact on the manufacturing industry and has had a knock-on effect on the global economy.

China is the largest importer of electronics and semiconductor devices. Due to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing units, the price of semiconductor components has increased. There has been a significant impact on global supply chains due to shortages of equipment and materials. In addition, reductions in the capital budgets of each end-use industry and delays in projects hinder the economy.

Globally, Covid-19 has disrupted production cycles and impacted the supply chains across the board, both positively and negatively. The pandemic situation, especially in North America and Europe, is being better controlled as vaccines roll out across the globe. Consequently, this encourages the market for IoT sensors to recover.

Regional Analysis of the Global IoT Market

During the forecast period of 2021-2027, Asia-Pacific will exhibit the highest compound annual growth rate(CAGR).

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

Key Market Players in the Global IoT Market

Several Prominent Players in the global IoT market are:

Texas Instruments

TE Connectivity

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductor

Infineon Technologies

Honeywell

Siemens

General Electric

OMRON Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co.

Others

Aim of the Report: The Global IoT Sensors Market

The global IoT sensors market segmentation consists of End-Use, Type, Network Technology, and Region.

Segment Analysis based on End-Use

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Aerospace & Defense

Transportation

Agriculture

Others

Segmentation based on Type

Temperature Sensor

Proximity Sensor

Pressure Sensor

Level Sensor

Gas Sensor

Image Sensor

Optical Sensor

Gyroscope Sensor

Humidity Sensor

Accelerometer Sensor

Other

Segmentation based on Network Technology

Wired

Wireless

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Bluetooth Smart

Bluetooth Smart/Ant+

Bluetooth 5

Zigbee

Z-Wave

NFC

RFID

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

• The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

• During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

• The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

• The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance

