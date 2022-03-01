Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

MOFA prepares evacuation of last 17 Taiwanese in Ukraine

Taiwanese students stuck in Turkey allowed to board March 3 flight home

  378
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/01 15:25
Bus evacuating 18 Taiwanese from Ukraine arrived in Poland Saturday, Feb. 26. (MOFA photo)

Bus evacuating 18 Taiwanese from Ukraine arrived in Poland Saturday, Feb. 26. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Tuesday (March 1) it is working on a route to evacuate the last 17 Taiwanese in Ukraine.

A total of 36 Taiwanese students, business people, and residents have already left the Eastern European country as a result of the Russian invasion, including 18 who were evacuated by bus to neighboring Poland.

MOFA has made a list of Taiwanese still in Ukraine and drawn up a safe route to prepare for a second bus, CNA reported. The Taiwanese trade center in Kyiv and representative offices in Russia and Poland are keeping in touch with the Taiwanese and keeping track of their needs through social networks, according to MOFA Spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安). She emphasized that Taiwan has already made 11 requests for citizens to leave Ukraine.

In a separate development, Taiwanese students who had been living in Ukraine that are stuck in Turkey will be allowed to fly home on Wednesday (March 3) after a misunderstanding is cleared up, Ou said.

The Taiwan representative office in Poland had issued a list of Taiwanese returning from Ukraine who are not required to present negative PCR test results before their flight. However, after more names were added to the list, Turkish Airlines ground staff refused to let the Taiwanese board the flight.

As the Taiwanese office has submitted an updated list, the students will reportedly be allowed to board the next flight on Wednesday.
Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine war
evacuation
MOFA
Poland
Turkey
PCR test

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
Chinese news anchor wears colors of Ukrainian flag
2022/03/01 17:44
Taiwan receives support from business for sanctions against Russia
Taiwan receives support from business for sanctions against Russia
2022/03/01 17:44
Taiwan agrees to indefinite visa extensions for Ukrainians
Taiwan agrees to indefinite visa extensions for Ukrainians
2022/03/01 16:50
Ukrainians in Taiwan call for asylum law outside Russian representative office
Ukrainians in Taiwan call for asylum law outside Russian representative office
2022/03/01 16:30
Taiwanese take stock of air-raid shelters amid Ukraine-Russia conflict
Taiwanese take stock of air-raid shelters amid Ukraine-Russia conflict
2022/03/01 15:48

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"