Taiwanese returning from Ukraine exempt from pre-flight PCR tests

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pre-flight PCR tests are not necessary for Taiwanese returning from Ukraine, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Tuesday (March 1) during a Legislative Yuan meeting.

Chen’s comments come after news broke about 10 Taiwan nationals who have been living in Ukraine that are stuck at a Turkish airport. After taking a flight from Warsaw, Poland, they presented official documents exempting them from PCR tests to Turkish authorities but were denied boarding on their flight to Taiwan, CNA reported.

Chen said neither the airport nor airline had received the updated information pertaining to their COVID documentation requirements. He said Taiwan’s foreign missions and organizations should do their best to resolve the issue.

The CECC is only responsible for domestic COVID requirements, Chen said, adding that he would contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs again.