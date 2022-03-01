Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Robinson's sparks Fresno State past New Mexico 71-68

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 13:27
Robinson's sparks Fresno State past New Mexico 71-68

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with 54 seconds remaining and finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds as Fresno State held off New Mexico 71-68 on Monday night.

Isaiah Hill had 13 points for the Bulldogs (18-10, 8-7 Mountain West Conference). Anthony Holland added 10 points.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 27 points for the Lobos (12-18, 4-12). Jaelen House added 18 points. Javonte Johnson had nine rebounds.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Lobos on the season. Fresno State defeated New Mexico 65-60 on Jan. 25.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"