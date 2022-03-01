Alexa
Thomas leads Alcorn State past Texas Southern 75-72

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 13:01
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Thomas and Darrious Agnew scored 12 points apiece to help Alcorn State fend off Texas Southern 75-72 on Monday night.

Dominic Brewton added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Braves (13-15, 12-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won four straight. Keondre Montgomery also scored 11.

Bryson Etienne had 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (14-12, 12-5). John Walker III added 13 points. Brison Gresham had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Braves improve to 2-0 against the Tigers for the season. Alcorn State defeated Texas Southern 73-72 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:46 GMT+08:00

