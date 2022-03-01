Taiwan reports 4 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced four local COVID cases on Tuesday (March 1).

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 40 imported cases.

Local cases

Chuang said the local cases include three males and one female ranging in age from under 10 to their 40s.

Imported cases

The imported cases include 23 males and 17 females under 10 years old to their 70s. Of these, 25 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 15 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Feb. 5 and Feb. 28 from the Philippines (12 cases), the U.S., Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Spain, the Czech Republic, Singapore, Japan, Belgium, and Switzerland. The country of origin of nine cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,328,352 COVID tests, with 6,307,492 coming back negative. Of the 20,533 confirmed cases, 5,040 were imported, 15,439 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 853 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 14 other deaths were imported cases.