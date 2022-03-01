Alexa
US delegation to arrive in Taiwan Tuesday afternoon

Visiting former defense and security officials to stay for 1 day

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/01 14:08
Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Michael Glenn Mullen. (U.S. Department of Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A surprise U.S. delegation led by former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Michael Glenn Mullen is scheduled to arrive at Taiwan's Songshan Airport at 3:54 p.m. on Tuesday (March 1), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said.

Meghan O'Sullivan, a deputy national security advisor under President Bush; Michele Flournoy, an undersecretary of defense under President Obama; and former National Security Council senior directors for Asia Mike Green and Evan Medeiros will join Mullen as he meets with high-level Taiwanese officials.

MOFA has extended “a warm welcome” to the visiting former defense and security officials.

The group will depart Taiwan on Wednesday afternoon (March 2). The trip comes amid increasing concern that China may be emboldened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to make a move on Taiwan.
