Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Lewis sparks Jackson State past Prairie View A&M 59-53

By Associated Press
2022/03/01 12:53
Lewis sparks Jackson State past Prairie View A&M 59-53

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Terence Lewis II recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds as Jackson State beat Prairie View 59-53 on Monday night.

Jayveous McKinnis added 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks for the Tigers (9-18, 7-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jonas James III also scored 13.

Jawaun Daniels had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (8-17, 8-7), who scored a season-low 19 in the first half. Markedric Bell added 12 points and three blocks.

Jeremiah Gambrell, Jr., the Panthers' second leading scorer at 12 points per game, had two points. He was 0 for 6 from 3-point range.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Jackson State defeated Prairie View A&M 75-64 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-02 01:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
Anonymous hacks Russian website, Linux terminal, and nearly ignites gas control system
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
American destroyer in Taiwan Strait meant to warn China about attacking Taiwan: Experts
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Trump: China will 'absolutely' invade Taiwan after Olympics end
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Virologist urges Taiwanese government to shorten quarantine to 3-5 days
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Anonymous hacks into Russian website, devices to retaliate for Ukraine invasion
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
Scooter rider run over by gravel truck in dooring accident in New Taipei
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Biden sends former top defense officials to Taiwan in show of support
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Taiwan welcomes surprise visit by former US defense officials
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
Abe again says Taiwan's security is Japan's affair and US should opt for 'strategic clarity'
"